Del Rey Oaks Police looking for alleged second suspect involved in storage unit burglaries

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Del Rey Oaks Police said they are looking for a second suspect who is allegedly connected to multiple storage unit burglaries.

Officers said they arrested one suspect after serving a search warrant at a Soledad home on Thursday.

Del Rey Oaks Police said that a second suspect involved has been identified as Arturo Calderon was seen on security footage entering the The Oaks Condos complex on the 500 block Canyon Del Rey Boulevard.

Officers said that Calderon was seen entering the complex and stealing items from the storage units.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Del Rey Oaks Police Department at 831-375-8525.