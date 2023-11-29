Montage Health unveils Ohana campus to help youth mental health patients

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, Montage Health opened their Ohana Center where young people are provided a safe space to share what is on their minds.

Normandy Filcek is a former patient who spoke on the importance of having this facility to help young people express their feelings in a safe space.

"I don’t think I would be in the same capacity if I hadn’t been a Patient at Ohana," Filcek said. "I would be here giving a speech, my whole life would be different.”

Multiple community leaders attended the grand opening of the 55,000 square foot facility.

The facility has decorative hallways and plus multiple patient rooms.

Dr. Susan Swick who is the executive director for the Ohana Program said the building was designed with one thing in mind.

"I want everyone to remember, these illnesses are always treatable," Swick said. "If you catch it early they are usually curable."

Ficlek wants teenagers to know that it is okay not to be okay.

"It can be really difficult, especially with dark emotions," Filcek said. "It feels easily it’s comfort and some point, they are skills that you have to work at, it doesn’t just come to you.

Montage Health said the building was made possible from a $106 million grant from Bertie Bialek Elliot.