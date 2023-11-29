Skip to Content
CSUMB to host winter night market on Dec. 7

CSUMB
By
Published 1:19 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Students and Staff at Cal State University Monterey Bay will be able to get their holiday shopping done a little early this year.

The university announced that there will be a winter night market taking place on Thursday Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Otter Student Union Plaza.

The university said there will be over 20 vendors selling crafts and products ranging from handcrafted soaps and jewelry to pre-packaged food and baked goods.

There will be light displays, crafts and a complimentary hot chocolate bar are also planned.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

