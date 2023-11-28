Hugh Roberts II thanks Monterey Bay F.C. fans after having contract option declined

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOV. 30, 2023 AT 12:27 PM- Former Monterey Bay F.C. defender Hugh Roberts II shared a statement to KION on having his contact option declined.

"I enjoyed my two years there and getting to know the community and all the support from you guys,

Roberts II said. "It's something I will cherish with me forever. I have no idea where I am going yet, when I do I will be able to let you know. Thank you for all the support over the years."

In two seasons with the Union, Roberts played in 62 career games and scored four goals. He also had 80 interceptions and 55 blocks.

Monterey Bay F.C. announces roster moves for 2024 season

Monterey Bay F.C. will be shaking things up to make a playoff run in 2024.

The Union announced on Tuesday afternoon that 15 players will be returning to the team for the 2024 campaign.

Monterey Bay F.C. finished with an 11-8-15 record and just missed the playoffs with 41 points.

The club said the following players have guaranteed contracts for next season.

Forwards: Chase Boone, Alex Dixon, Sam Gleadle.

Midfielders: Simon Dawkins, Mobi Fehr, Adrian Rebollar

Defenders: Morey Doner, Kai Greene, Grant Robinson.

Goalkeeper: Antony Siaha.

The Crisp and Kelp also exercised club options for five players who will be playing next season in Seaside.

Forward- Jesse Maldonado

Defenders- Max Glasser, Alex Lara, Walmer Martínez

Goalkeeper- Carlos Herrera

Midfielder Rafael Baca who was the prized midseason acquisition from Cruz Azul of Liga MX had his contract option declined. Baca who scored one goal with the Union last season is currently in negotiations for a new contract.

Midfielder James Murphy is also in negotiations for a new contract.

Captain and defender Hugh Roberts II had his club option declined making him a free agent.

In a surprising move, the Union also released forward Christian Volesky from his contract. Volesky had nine goals last season.

The Union also released midfielder Jesus Enríquez, forward Ugo Okoli, and midfielder Nevello Yoseke as well.