Hollister Police to have extra presence at high school campus after threats circulating online

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV) - For the second time in less than two weeks, Hollister Police will have extra security at Hollister High School due to online threats.

Hollister Police posted on their social media, saying they've been in contact with school officials throughout the night.

Officials explain the situation so far saying:

"We are aware of threats circulating social media regarding Hollister High School. We are conducting a thorough and extensive investigation into those threats, and have been in close contact with school officials throughout the night. We will be offering additional law enforcement support through the end of the week to the school and urge students and staff to report suspicious activity."

The previous threats that enabled more security on the campus were made back on November 17th.

Anyone with information about the possible origin of the threats are encouraged to contact Hollister Police at 831-636-4331 or notify school staff.