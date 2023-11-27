Skip to Content
Mother and child struck by vehicle along San Benito and Haydon Street in Hollister

Published 6:32 PM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A woman and her child were airlifted with severe injuries after being struck by a Sedan in Hollister, according to Hollister Police.

The crash happened along the 1000 Block of San Benito Street near Haydon Street.

Police said the child and mother were crossing in what police are describing as an "undesignated crosswalk" at the time of the incident around 7:32 a.m. on Monday.

Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash, according to police, and the driver was traveling at the posted speed limit.

Police said the driver is not expected to face any criminal charges.

