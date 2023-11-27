Skip to Content
Marina man arrested for allegedly killing Fresno County woman

FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Published 4:11 PM

HURON, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 19-year-old Marina man is booked on murder charges in Fresno County for allegedly killing a woman early Sunday morning.

The man was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office as Andrew Leon.

The sheriff's office said Huron Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Huron Police said 37-year-old April Diaz of Huron was found in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at the scene.

The sheriff's office took over the investigation and determined Andrew Leon and Diaz' daughter were dating and an argument broke out outside the home in Huron.

It was during that time investigators said Leon allegedly shot Diaz and left the scene.

Fresno Sheriff staff said Leon turned himself in to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office for the incident.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

