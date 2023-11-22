Retired Salinas High teacher honored for his 3,500-mile cross-country journey on foot for mental health awareness

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A retired Salinas High School astronomy teacher can now put his feet up for a good reason.

Phillip Duetschle completed a 3,500-mile walking journey across the United States on November 17 to promote suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Duetschle started his journey from New York City and walked through multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri just to name a few.

The Salinas Union High School District said that during his journey, he handed out business cards that included his mantra "How are you feeling? If you are in crisis, you can get help. Call: 988."

Duetschle posted on his Instagram that one of his brothers committed suicide when he was in the eighth grade.

Deustchle said that Raising awareness on teenage suicide is a personal crusade that guided his journey.