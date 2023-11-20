At least one person has died in car crash outside of Castroville

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said at least one person is dead in a two-car crash outside of Castroville on Monday morning.

Officers said that the crash took place on Espinosa Road just off of Castroville Road. As of right now, three people were involved in the accident. It's unknown at this time the severity of those who are injured.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it comes in.