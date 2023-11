WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The 30th Watsonville Peace and Unity March took place on Sunday afternoon at Romo Park.

The community event which started in 1994, helps remember children and young adults who lost their lives to violence

The event started in 1994 when nine-year-old Jessica Cruz and her 16-year-old brother Jorge Cortez were murdered in Pajaro.

It is the oldest Peace March in California.