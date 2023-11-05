Pajaro Valley Unified School District hosting community meetings on superintendent search

Skip to Content
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Unified School District is asking for community input as they continue looking for a permanent superintendent.

District officials have set up multiple in-person meetings starting on Tuesday night.

Here is a full list of when those meetings will take place.

  • Tuesday Nov. 7, 6:30 PM at Watsonville High - Cafeteria (in English with Spanish interpretation)
    Nov. 7, 6:30 PM at Watsonville High Library- The meeting will be in Mixteco.
  • Wednesday Nov. 8-  5:30 PM at Aptos High School Cafeteria (in English with Spanish interpretation)
  • Thursday Nov. 9, 6:00 PM at Pajaro Valley High - Cafeteria (in English)
    Thursday Nov. 9, 6:00 PM at Pajaro Valley High - Classroom H119 (in Spanish)

There will also be two Zoom meetings as well for parents who are unable to attend the in-person meetings.

Monday Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for Spanish speaking parents only. Zoom link here.

Wednesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. for English speaking parents only. Zoom link here.

Parents can also fill out a survey which is available here. The survey is open until Nov. 17.

PVUSD has been without a superintendent since June after Dr. Michelle Rodriguez left to to become the superintendent for the Stockton Unified School District. Murry Schekman has been serving as the interim superintendent since July.

