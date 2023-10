SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a missing woman last heard from on Sept. 28, 2023.

Marcia Pnacek is believed to be driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to call or text Salinas Police Department Detective Luis Toribio at (831)758-7168 or Detective Edwin Cruz at (831)758-7393.