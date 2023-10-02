Seaside Municipal Water customers under Boil Water notice

SEASIDE, Calif (KION-TV) -- Some water customers in Seaside have been placed under a boil water notice after a recent loss of water pressure.

The City of Seaside said this incident happened on October 1.

According to the city this boil water notice is only for Seaside Municipal Water customers.

Seaside Municipal Water customers are being asked to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Not doing this may result in stomach or intestinal illness, according to the city.

It's unknown how long the boil water notice will be in effect.