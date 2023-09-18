Greenfield man arrested for child trafficking in Arizona

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ (KION-TV) -- A Greenfield man has been arrested for allegedly assisting in a human smuggling operation.

Deputies with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office in Arizona said Julio Ramirez-Felipe was arrested in the Winslow area after a traffic stop was conducted along Interstate 40.

Investigators said Ramirez-Felipe was traveling with a young boy who was not related or known to him.

Navajo County investigators add that the deputies later determined the child was in danger and was being trafficked.

The child was secured while Ramirez-Felipe was transported to a jail in Navajo County.