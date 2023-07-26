Emily Hickok promoted to Chief Deputy District Attorney for Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that Emily Hickok has been promoted to Chief Deputy District Attorney for her Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit.

Since 2010, Hickok has been with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office where she has been a deputy district attorney.

Hicock prosecutes cases that affect people's air, water, and land, as well as other unlawful business activity that harms consumers and competitors.

"I am fortunate to work with outstanding prosecutors, investigators, forensic auditors, and staff at the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office," Hickok said. "I look forward to continuing the important and impactful work that the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit accomplishes on behalf of our local community and the people of California.”

Pacioni said that Hickok has partnered with other prosecutors throughout California to resolve cases against large corporations that have violated environmental laws throughout the state, including cases involving hazardous waste violations against Walgreen Co., and The TJX Companies Inc.