Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery near Highway 9 and Highway 35.

The Sheriff's Office said that the armed robbery occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Monday morning near an open nature preserve in the area. The victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of their belongings by multiple suspects.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspects were spotted driving in the area by a neighboring agency and became involved in a pursuit. The suspects crashed their car near mile marker 24 on Highway 9 and fled on foot.

The Sheriff's Office said the three suspects were driving an unreported stolen vehicle from the Bay Area. Two loaded guns were recovered at the scene of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office described the three suspects as the following:

A Hispanic male adult who is 20-30 years old with eyeglasses and a ski mask, Weighs approximately 120 pounds

A Hispanic female adult who is 20-25 years old. Approximately 5’5 wearing a Las Vegas Raiders windbreaker and black gloves.

A Hispanic male adult who is heavyset, approximately 5’10 in his early to mid 20’s wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Sheriff's Office did issue a shelter in place for the surrounding areas but that has been lifted.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and if you see the suspects, you are asked to call 911.