National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to build office at CSUMB

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta said $7 million has been secured for a new office for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary at CSU Monterey Bay.

This federal funding comes from the $50 million for the construction of new marine sanctuary facilities across the United States.

“The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and CSUMB have developed a close working relationship over the past few years, creating breakthroughs in our understanding of this vital marine ecosystem,” said Panetta. “Through this federal funding of this office, we will accelerate the partnership needed to protect the wellbeing of the sanctuary and train the next generation of scientists to become future stewards of this national treasure.”

The office will be located within the College of Science. Applied programs such as seafloor mapping, kelp forest restoration, agriculture businesses, and sustainable tourism.

“CSUMB has a top-ranked marine science program, and we appreciate Congressman Panetta's ongoing support of our students and university,” Quiñones said. “This move will enhance the opportunities for our students and faculty to engage with marine science professionals through internships and research, and will allow us, in turn, to support NOAA's endeavors.”