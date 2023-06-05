Salinas Police and Monterey County Sheriff’s Office working overtime to make up for staffing shortages

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- We're learning how the Salinas Police Department and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office have staff working overtime to make up for those on paid leave. It all stems from last week's deadly stand-off.

We spoke with Salinas Police and business owners who say they are worried about crime surrounding their businesses. Businesses along Sun and Commission Street say they feel concerned about crime escalating in their city and are still on edge after a deputy was shot last Wednesday.

"We live in very dangerous times. We live in a city where they don't prosecute a lot of crimes," said Ottis Gleason, owner of Gleason Salinas RV.

Last Wednesday a Monterey County Sheriff Deputy was shot and a barricaded suspect died after a 9-hour stand-off. It prompted 18 law enforcement officers to be put on administrative leave after they shot at the suspect. Ten from Salinas Police and eight from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

"We have a minimum officers on the street, we are sticking to that, that's why there's overtime. The overtime is forced overtime," said Brian Johnson Salinas Police Public Information Officer. "We make officers come on their days off, no matter what they have planned."

Both departments say people should feel safe. They said there are enough officers and deputies to patrol neighborhoods.

Kelly is worried about crime saying it has gone up significantly in a place she calls home. She says she no longer plans to retire in the Golden State.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office told KION they plan to finish interviewing the 18 law enforcement officers by the end of this week.