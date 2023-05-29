Victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco Chinatown stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Police Department have detained one person in connection to a stabbing that took place in Chinatown on Monday morning.

Our sister station KPIX reported that the incident took place on the 1000 block of Stockton Street at 9:50 a.m. Police said the stabbing incident happened at the A.A. Bakery and Café.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and if you have any information