Victim suffers life-threatening injury in San Francisco Chinatown stabbing

San Francisco Police car parked in front of the AA Bakery and Cafe
CBS San Francisco/KPIX
San Francisco Police car parked in front of the AA Bakery and Cafe
By
Published 3:19 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Francisco Police Department have detained one person in connection to a stabbing that took place in Chinatown on Monday morning.

Our sister station KPIX reported that the incident took place on the 1000 block of Stockton Street at 9:50 a.m. Police said the stabbing incident happened at the A.A. Bakery and Café.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and if you have any information

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

