Supervisor Alejo to host virtual budget town hall on Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District 1 Supervisor Luis Alejo will be hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday evening to discuss Monterey County's proposed 2023-24 budget.

The town hall will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Monterey County Budget Director Ezequiel Vega will be providing an overview for the proposed county budget.

Community members who live in Salinas are encouraged to participate in the meeting and provide input. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the budget during their Supervisors meeting on Tuesday May 31.

If you are interested in attending the virtual town hall, click here.

Bilingual translation will be provided for this virtual Town Hall. If you have any additional questions regarding the town hall, contact Supervisor Alejo's office via email at District1@co.monterey.ca.us.