Kate Daniels to run for Monterey County District 5 Supervisors seat

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Planning Commissioner Kate Daniels officially announced her campaign to run for the Monterey County District 5 Supervisor seat on Monday morning.

Daniels joins current Monterey City Councilman Alan Haffa as the only candidates so far planning to run for the District 5 seat.

Current District 5 supervisor Mary Adams told KION last week that she would not be seeking a third term after being on the board for eight years.

The Carmel Valley native is a former educator but is no stranger to the local political scene.

She served as Supervisor Adams' chief of staff from 2016 to 2019 and currently serves as a policy advisor for California State Senator John Laird.

“Monterey County is one of the most spectacular regions in the world and I love our county and I am deeply committed to our future,” Daniels said in a statement. “I’m running for Supervisor because I know that more is possible for Monterey County.”

In 2020, Daniels was appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to a four-year-term on the Monterey County Planning Commission.

The election is on Tuesday March 5, 2024.