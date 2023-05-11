Monterey County Supervisor Mary Adams will not seek reelection

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams told KION that she will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

"I made my decision that two terms is a right amount of time," Adams said. "I am not going to retire but I believe it is time to try something else."

Adams defeated current Carmel-by-the-Sea Mayor Dave Potter in 2016 to win the District 5 seat. When her second term ends next year, she would have been in office for eight years.

Although, she has 18 months left in her second term, she felt like it was the right time to step away especially allowing giving future candidates time to run in the March 2024 reelection.

"It took a lot of time to find the right answer," Adams said. "I firmly believe that if you are patient, the answer will come to you."

Adams is content with her decision to step away as a County Supervisor. She still wants to help out her community but in a different field.

"I am so happy to represent the people who live in the 5th district," Adams said. "I am really living everything open and wait to see where the chips fall."

As of now, current Monterey City Councilman Alan Haffa announced his intention to run for the District 5 Seat. Adams offered her advice for whoever gets elected to her seat next year.

"Be humble and listen to people," Adams said. "Do not be afraid to lead."

While her announcement could be a shock to some of her supporters, Adams said that there is a lot of work to be done between now and the end of her term.

"I just want them to know that I will still be here for the next year and a half," Adams said. "It has been a real honor and will continue to be an honor to represent them as the 5th district supervisor."