Structure fire on Riker and West Romie contained to one home

Ana Torrea

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police Department and Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Riker and West Romie Thursday morning.

Salinas Fire said they responded to a first-alarm structure fire that came in as a roof fire. When they arrived, they noticed the fire had extended into the garage.

Crews were able to get inside and hold the fire at the garage wall, and it didn't spread into the home. Fire said the owners were in the home when the fire broke out, and they are getting assistance.

The cause is still under investigation, but the fire department said the fire might be electric in nature. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

