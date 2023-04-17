Hollister councilmember Rick Perez found guilty of misconduct, city council votes against disciplinary action for now

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON APRIL 18, 2023 AT 11:14 AM- Tensions were high during Monday night's Hollister City Council meeting.

Hollister District 1 City Councilmember Rick Perez was under investigation after some city council members called for an investigation into Perez's inappropriate behavior.

The investigation found that allegations against Perez were sustained and the City Council could move forward with an attempt to censure at a future city council meeting.

Many community members that came to the meeting in person to support Perez. Community members also pointed out that the lead investigator hired to review Perez's conduct was not present.

The investigation was previously ordered by then mayor Ignacio Velasquez and Councilmember Rolan Resendiz.

Community members asked for mutual respect and understanding for Perez who has gone through personal issues with family.

The Hollister City Council will investigate an independent report regarding Council Member Rick Perez.

Several council members like Rolan Resendiz have concerns.

“We should be treating each other in a respectful manner as well,” Resendiz said. “So, again, lots of red flags.”

People living in Hollister, like Carol, want to see some stability.

“I just don't understand why everyone in this town just can't get along,” Carol said. “I don't know. I just think they just need to get people in there that are more level heads not fighting all the time. I don't know.”

“I think that we have an obligation to get some more facts about Mr. Perez's history,” Resendiz said. “Once we get that information, then we can probably hold him accountable.”

I saw Council Member Perez today while walking out of city hall. I asked him about this, he told me no comment.

Once the report's findings are released, the discussion will go back to the council. They could censure or remove Perez.