Two teens arrested after chase with Soledad Police, ghost gun found

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said two teens were arrested after a chase during a traffic stop.

Manuel Rodriguez booking photo courtesy of Monterey County Jail.

Police said a 16-year-old juvenile and driver Manuel Rodriguez, 18, both of Greenfield, led officers on a chase. Greenfield Polie assisted and both suspects were arrested.

A loaded gun with the serial number destroyed was found, said police. They were booked and taken to Monterey County Jail and Monterey County Juvenile Hall for a loaded weapon violation and other charges, said police.