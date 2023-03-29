Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:52 PM

Two teens arrested after chase with Soledad Police, ghost gun found

Soledad Police Department

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said two teens were arrested after a chase during a traffic stop.

Manuel Rodriguez booking photo courtesy of Monterey County Jail.

Police said a 16-year-old juvenile and driver Manuel Rodriguez, 18, both of Greenfield, led officers on a chase. Greenfield Polie assisted and both suspects were arrested.

A loaded gun with the serial number destroyed was found, said police. They were booked and taken to Monterey County Jail and Monterey County Juvenile Hall for a loaded weapon violation and other charges, said police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content