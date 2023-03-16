Skip to Content
Police: Woman arrested for DUI found with fentanyl and transaction notebook in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they arrived at the 1000 block of Ocean Street and found a woman passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Police said Corrine Roland had a white powdery substance around her mouth and had veered off the road onto private property. The suspect had also driven through a chained-off driveway and hit a parked car.

When she was awoken she was disoriented and unaware of her surroundings, said police.

Santa Cruz Police.

Roland was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and fentanyl. Cash, baggies a drug transaction notebook, and drug paraphernalia were also found inside her car, said police.

She was arrested for narcotics sales and driving under the influence of drugs, according to police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

