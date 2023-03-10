President Biden approves emergency declaration for Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- President Biden declared an emergency declaration for a few counties on the Central Coast.

Monterey County and Santa Cruz County join a list of 32 other counties in California in the declaration. This is due to the ongoing storms and will allow the state to receive Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts. San Benito County was not included in this list.

The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be allowed to coordinate disaster relief efforts to help alleviate hardship and suffering caused by the storms.

FEMA is authorized to to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, said the White House.