Early Learning Program site holds groundbreaking in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Office of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new early learning program center on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking was held at Hartnell College's east Salinas campus. 

The center will be named the MCOE Early Learning Program Hartnell Stem Academy. The center will provide families with high-quality education and care for children that are ages two to five.

There will be three head start classrooms and a state inclusion classroom. Officials told us about the impact this facility will have on local families.

Officials said that the center will offer services to approximately 80 children and will employ 12 staff members. 

Construction will begin later this year and the center is expected to open in June 2024

