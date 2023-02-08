Disney announces Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2
(KION-TV)- Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday that sequels are being made for Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and Zootopia.
During Disney's Quarter 1 earnings call he said, "Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. we’ll have more to share about these productions soon. but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises,”