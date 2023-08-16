Central Coast organizations helping those devastated by Hawaii wildfires

SALINAS, CA. (KION-TV): Multiple organizations on the Central Coast are reaching out in attempts to help people who lost their homes in Maui.

Victims are asking themselves how this could have happened. More than 100 people are dead and that number is expected to climb.

The Monterey County Surfers Foundation is making a donation to the “Maui Just Recovery Fund” in order to help out.

"We realized this is not a massive donation, but it is one community to another.” said Call.

Patsy Gasca is with the American Red Cross and said she's getting ready to provide extra boots on the ground in Maui. She's joining five other people with the Red Cross.

"My goal is to connect with a local red cross there and not come in and say “I'm doing things my way” but to see how I can support that affected community." said Gasca. "We have over 270 responders on the ground now."

Gasca said the responders are from the Central Coast, northern California region, and throughout the U.S.