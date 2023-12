Nuevo tráiler de GTA VI, de Rockstar Games: de qué trata, cómo ver, qué muestra y más

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.