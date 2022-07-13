

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

Here are the most common times for fatal car accidents

Red car brake lights on busy road at night



Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

Monday

Traffic jam in a urban street



e2dan // Shutterstock

Tuesday

Cars stuck in traffic at an intersection



Victor Grow // Shutterstock

Wednesday

Urban red traffic light at sunset



jaboo2foto // Shutterstock

Thursday

Car console waiting in traffic at twilight



Canva

Friday

Cars driving on highway at night



oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

Saturday

Traffic on urban highway at night



Canva

Sunday

Car stopped on urban highway at night