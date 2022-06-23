

Top 10 most common occupations for workers with a business degree

A girl hugging someone after graduating and receiving her diploma



#10. Lawyers, judges, and related workers

A female prosecutor presenting a case to a judge and jury



#9. Human resources workers

A man meeting with a human resources employee during the job interview process



#8. Retail salesperson

A retail salesperson shows a customer various television monitors



#7. Supervisors of retail sales

A supervisor reviews inventory with an employee in a hardware store



#6. Management analysts

Two management analysts in conversation at an office



#5. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing

Young sales representatives at a digital marketing trade show



#4. Chief executives

A CEO leads a business meeting



#3. Financial managers

A financial manager looking a printed graphs



#2. Other management occupations

A management team having a meeting



#1. Accountants and auditors

An accountant working on his laptop with a calculator