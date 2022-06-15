

How NATO has grown since 1997 and its changing relationship with Russia

NATO flag ceremony in Bucharest



1999 new members: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic signs accession document with NATO officials



2004 new members: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia

President Bush welcomes new NATO Prime Ministers to White House



2009 new members: Albania and Croatia

Prime Ministers of Croatia and Albania with NATO Secretary General at accession ceremony



2017 new members: Montenegro

Officials attend Montenegro’s accession ceremony



2020 new members: North Macedonia

North Macedonia’s Talat Xhaferi hands NATO flag to an army officer during ceremony



2022 aspiring members: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia, Sweden, and Ukraine

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg standing with Pekka Haavisto of Finland and Ann Linde of Sweden