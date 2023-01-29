Star UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication, police say

By Michelle Watson and Kevin Dotson, CNN

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday in Dallas for public intoxication, according to the Dallas Police.

Just after 6 a.m. CT, police officers responded to “reports of a man banging on doors,” near the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, Dallas Police said in a statement. Officers were able to identify the man as Bennett, 25, and “determined he was intoxicated.”

“Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication,” the release said. It is unclear if Bennett has an attorney at this time.

CNN affiliate WFAA reported Bennett was released from the detention center shortly before 11 a.m. CT Sunday.

CNN has been unable to reach Bennett for comment.

The walk-on quarterback led the Georgia Bulldogs to national championships in the past two football seasons. He was a 2022 Heisman trophy finalist and was named Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2021 and 2022, according to his UGA profile.

CNN has reached out to the Georgia Athletic Association for comment.

