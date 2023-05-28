Grillo wins Colonial in a playoff

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emiliano Grillo atoned for a double bogey on the final hole by making a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Adam Schenk in the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge for the Argentine’s first PGA Tour title in 7 1/2 years.

Grillo looked like a winner when he had a two-shot lead on the 18th at Colonial. But his tee shot wound up well right into a culvert, and it tumbled down shallow water some 150 yards. He took a penalty drop, hit a poor chip and made double bogey for a 68.

Schenk missed a 20-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. He shot 72. Harry Hall did get that chance. He drove left into the water on the 18th, made bogey for a 73 and missed the playoff by one shot, along with Scottie Scheffler (67).

Scheffler had a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth.

Grillo’s only other win was the Frys.com Open in Napa, California, in October 2015. The victory moves him to No. 42 in the world, getting him in the Masters by winning and securing a spot in the U.S. Open, which takes the top 60 in the world in two weeks.

Schenk, the 31-year-old from Indiana, was runner-up for the second time this season.