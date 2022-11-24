Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.