No. 5 Notre Dame faces defensive test against No. 2 Buckeyes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame relishes the Saturday night challenge. It opens the season at No. 2 Ohio State against an offense that led the FBS in total offense and scoring last season and is only expected to get better in C.J. Stroud’s second season as starting quarterback. And if Notre Dame is going to defeat Ohio State for the first time since 1936, first-year coach Marcus Freeman knows what he needs — the defense to come up big against his alma mater.

