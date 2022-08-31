No. 3 Georgia opens vs. No. 11 Oregon, former DC Lanning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Welcome back, Dan Lanning. No. 3 Georgia opens with 11th-ranked Oregon and first-year coach Lanning,who was defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs during their national championship season in 2021. Lanning took the Ducks’ job last December, yet stayed with his old job as Georgia defeated Alabama for the College Football Playoff title. It won’t be an easy debut for Lanning. The game will take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is sure to be filled with excited Dawg fans dreaming of a second straight crown. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 2-0 all-time against former assistants.

