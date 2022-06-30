LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Gonsolin goes for win No. 10 vs Padres

By The Associated Press

Tony Gonsolin tries to match Houston’s Justin Verlander for the major league lead with his 10th victory when he starts for the Dodgers against the rival Padres. The 28-year-old right-hander is trying to cement a first All-Star selection after already setting career highs for wins, innings and strikeouts. He’ll oppose left-hander Blake Snell, who allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his previous start against Philadelphia — a game in which he plunked star slugger Bryce Harper and broke his left thumb.