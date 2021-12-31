Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry Georgia defense and the third-ranked Bulldogs returned to their dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship. Georgia earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama in the title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. It was a little less than a month ago the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their only setback of the season. If there was any question about whether the damage from that humbling 41-24 loss would linger, the Bulldogs answered them quickly. Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.