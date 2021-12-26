No. 1 Alabama arrives for CFP semifinal without OC, OL coach

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama has arrived in North Texas for its playoff semifinal game without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Coach Nick Saban says he expects both coaches to join the team before Friday’s Cotton Bowl game against Cincinnati. The school said last Wednesday that O’Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive in Texas closer to the game. Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.