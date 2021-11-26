No. 4 Cincinnati stays unbeaten, beats East Carolina 35-13

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and No. 4 Cincinnati, completed a perfect regular season by beating East Carolina 35-13. The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference, No. 4 CFP) are trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team CFP. This outcome was largely achieved because of Cincinnati’s defense. As a bonus, Arquon Bush blocked a field goal and Ahmad Gardner returned the ball 60 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. East Carolina (7-5, 5-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped.