No. 25 Xavier escapes Virginia Tech behind Johnson’s 30

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and No. 25 Xavier beat Virginia Tech 59-58 in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Johnson was the only player to finish in double figure scoring for Xavier. Nahiem Alleyne scored 18 points for the Hokies, who were coming off a loss to No. 9 Memphis on Wednesday. Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points and Keve Aluma added 12. Xavier led Virginia Tech 45-37 midway through the second half before the Hokies began to rally, going on a 16-4 run to push ahead 53-49 with 3:46 remaining.