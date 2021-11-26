No. 10 Kentucky cruises in 86-52 victory over North Florida

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 14 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to an 86-52 win over North Florida on Friday night. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (5-1), while Damion Collins made his first career start and scored 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points and 14 assists. Dontaie Allen added 14 points off the bench, all but two coming in the second half. Jayden Parker led North Florida (1-6) with 10 points. Kentucky made just six shots from long range, doing most of its scoring in transition with 28 points.