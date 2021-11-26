Murray twins power Iowa past Portland State 85-51

Keegan Murray scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Iowa to an 85-51 victory over Portland State. The Hawkeyes sophomore just missed extending his streak of scoring 24 or more points in five straight games to open the season. Only Murray and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) have accomplished the feat in the past 15 years. Beasley had 13 points in his sixth game. Marlon Ruffin paced the Vikings (2-3) with 18 points, making half of his 14 shots.