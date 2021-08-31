LEADING OFF: Braves’ Albies out, Bogaerts tests positive

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The NL East-leading Braves will be minus All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies for a bit after he fouled a ball off his left knee at Dodger Stadium. Albies went down in the fifth inning and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night. He’s batting .260 and leads the National League with 63 extra-base hits. The team said X-rays were negative. Albies will be re-evaluated in a couple days after the ball struck him on the kneecap.