Santa Cruz Warriors prepare for first game under new leadership

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - When the Santa Cruz Warriors take the floor against the Stockton Kings, they will do so under new leadership. Friday's game marks Nicholas Kerr's first game as head coach of the Sea Dubs.

Nicholas, son of 9-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr, took the reigns of the G-League team back in August after his predecessor Seth Cooper was called up to Golden State to serve as a director of player development.

Kerr served on Cooper's staff which has made his transition to head coach easier for returning players like Jayce Johnson to adjust to out on the court.

"We know Nick and we know how good he is, how analytical, and how professional he is with basketball," Johnson said. "It will be just fine."

The Warriors host the Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m.