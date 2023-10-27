Skip to Content
Salinas clinches Gabilan Division title with 34-14 win over Palma

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - In one of the most highly anticipated high school football matchups of the season, Palma hosted Salinas at Rabobank Stadium.

The Cowboys entered the rivalry showdown on a five-game winning streak, while the Chieftains looked to bounce back after a tough 14-7 loss to Soquel the week before.

Seniors Nolan Borel and Noah Gonzales led the charge for the Cowboys. Both found the endzone twice in Salinas' dominant 34-14 victory over Palma.

The win guarantees at least a share of the Gabilan title heading into the final week of the regular season. Salinas stands at 5-0 in league play, while Soquel is right behind at 4-1. The Cowboys can win the title outright with a win over Hollister next week.

