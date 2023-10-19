BackYardFooty Charity Foundation announces winter clothing drive

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Footy's Got You, the charity foundation of BackYardFooty, announced Thursday its plans for a yearly winter clothing drive.

Monterey Bay F.C. captain Hugh Roberts II is the host of BackYardFooty, a podcast focusing on athletes' experiences both on and off the field. He took to social media to make the announcement.

Starting on October 22, donations can be made at two locations.

For those in Salinas, there will be a drop-off spot at Star Market. Clothing will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Sunday, the hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The second location will be at Cardinale Stadium for those living on the peninsula. Donations will be accepted there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The foundation teamed up with Enza Zaden, a Salinas-based agriculture company, with the goal of gathering clothing for local families in need. The drive marks the beginning of a new partnership between the two groups.

On October 30, with a donation from the Monterey County Food Bank, winter clothes and fresh produce will be available at El Sausal Middle School. A food truck will be at the distribution event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where the necessities will be provided.